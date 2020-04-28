1017 HEMLOCK ST

Amenities

This beautiful Lake Oswego home features an open floor plan with bamboo and tile flooring and custom paint colors throughout. The living room has built-ins, vaulted ceilings and large windows that allows in natural lighting. The amazing kitchen features a skylight, stainless steel appliances, custom cherry wood cabinets with every inch used for storage. There is a wood island great for entertaining. Off the kitchen is the sitting room that can be used for anything including a formal dinging room. The bedroom, main bathroom and laundry are on the other side of the living room. The large master bedroom with bath and walk in closet are located at the back of the house. The beautifully maintain backyard is a "Certified Backyard Habitat". The landscaping was designed to look like Mt. Hood with a river connecting to another large mountain. This darling home is Located in a tranquil neighborhood just one houses down from beautiful Freepons Park which features a playground, large open field, and path. The home is within walking distance of Hallinan Elementary School, Starbucks, restaurants, and shops.



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Clackamas



PET POLICY: 1 pet possible with owner approval, proof of insurance, additional security deposit, $35 a month pet rent and pet screening.



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to show proof of renters insurance prior to move-in and maintain through out tenancy. Landscaping included in rent. Tenant responsible for watering. Owner Addendum



Year Built: 1960



Heat: Electric

Air Conditioning



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water/Sewer, NW Natural Gas, PGE, Trash



Appliances: Electric range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.



Garage: One car carport



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer.)



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hallinan Elementary

Middle School: Lakeridge Middle School

High School: Lakeridge High School



Directions:



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



