All apartments in Lake Oswego
Find more places like 1017 HEMLOCK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Oswego, OR
/
1017 HEMLOCK ST
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1017 HEMLOCK ST

1017 Hemlock Street · (503) 635-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Oswego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Hallinan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 HEMLOCK ST · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
garage
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser.

https://showmojo.com/l/1019c10052/1017-hemlock-st-lake-oswego-or-97034

This beautiful Lake Oswego home features an open floor plan with bamboo and tile flooring and custom paint colors throughout. The living room has built-ins, vaulted ceilings and large windows that allows in natural lighting. The amazing kitchen features a skylight, stainless steel appliances, custom cherry wood cabinets with every inch used for storage. There is a wood island great for entertaining. Off the kitchen is the sitting room that can be used for anything including a formal dinging room. The bedroom, main bathroom and laundry are on the other side of the living room. The large master bedroom with bath and walk in closet are located at the back of the house. The beautifully maintain backyard is a "Certified Backyard Habitat". The landscaping was designed to look like Mt. Hood with a river connecting to another large mountain. This darling home is Located in a tranquil neighborhood just one houses down from beautiful Freepons Park which features a playground, large open field, and path. The home is within walking distance of Hallinan Elementary School, Starbucks, restaurants, and shops.

TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Clackamas

PET POLICY: 1 pet possible with owner approval, proof of insurance, additional security deposit, $35 a month pet rent and pet screening.

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to show proof of renters insurance prior to move-in and maintain through out tenancy. Landscaping included in rent. Tenant responsible for watering. Owner Addendum

Year Built: 1960

Heat: Electric
Air Conditioning

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water/Sewer, NW Natural Gas, PGE, Trash

Appliances: Electric range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.

Garage: One car carport

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer.)

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hallinan Elementary
Middle School: Lakeridge Middle School
High School: Lakeridge High School

Directions:

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5669453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 HEMLOCK ST have any available units?
1017 HEMLOCK ST has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 HEMLOCK ST have?
Some of 1017 HEMLOCK ST's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 HEMLOCK ST currently offering any rent specials?
1017 HEMLOCK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 HEMLOCK ST pet-friendly?
No, 1017 HEMLOCK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 1017 HEMLOCK ST offer parking?
Yes, 1017 HEMLOCK ST does offer parking.
Does 1017 HEMLOCK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 HEMLOCK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 HEMLOCK ST have a pool?
No, 1017 HEMLOCK ST does not have a pool.
Does 1017 HEMLOCK ST have accessible units?
No, 1017 HEMLOCK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 HEMLOCK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 HEMLOCK ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1017 HEMLOCK ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oswegan
199 E Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Similar Pages

Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms
Lake Oswego Apartments with ParkingLake Oswego Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Oswego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mt. Park
First Addition

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity