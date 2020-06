Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the highly sought after location of Mountain Park. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Large deck overlooking greenspace. Washer/dryer in unit. At no additional cost, enjoy use of the Mountain Park Rec center, which includes an aquatic center, gym, fitness classes, sport court, child care, walking trails and much more!!!