Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage. Backyard ready for your personal touch.



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment.



24 Hour Information Line: 360-216-0867 x801



(RLNE5478823)