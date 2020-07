Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking bbq/grill furnished

Fully Furnished two bedrooms two bathrooms with walking distance to Tanasbourne shopping areas; max train and TriMet bus station in Willow Creek, and <10 minutes drive to Intel/Nike campus. All furniture/decoration and basic kitchen utensils and tools are included. Rent also includes water/sewage/gas/garbage. No pets/non smoking. Lease can be 3-9 months. After 3-9 months, month by month with 30 days advance notice. Great for short term housing and Corporate relocation temporary housing. Security deposit $1000. 1st and last month rent are due upfront. Please contact me at 5037810618.