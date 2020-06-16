All apartments in Eugene
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

4762 Brookwood Street

4762 Brookwood Street · (541) 683-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4762 Brookwood Street, Eugene, OR 97405
Southeast Eugene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4762 Brookwood Street · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Move-In Incentive! Spacious 4-Bed 3-Bath in Southeast Eugene - Move-in incentive! $200 off first month's rent with a signed lease!

This recently renovated two-story, 4 bed 3 bath home is a must see! There are new windows, appliances, and flooring! With skylights and large windows on the upper floor there is plenty of natural light. This spacious home is excellent for entertaining with a bonus room downstairs as well as the large back deck. Features include a quartz counter-top in the kitchen, a large carport, a wood burning fireplace, a washer and dryer*, and a fenced back yard. The home is close to schools as well! Tenants are responsible for all utilities, as well as yard care.

Rental Criteria Code A
Area Southeast Eugene
Type - House
Pet - Pets considered with restrictions (please inquire), references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month per pet
Lease Term - 5/31/2020

**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasnt family or friend.
**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

*Washer/Dryer is to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion*

(RLNE5437812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 Brookwood Street have any available units?
4762 Brookwood Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 Brookwood Street have?
Some of 4762 Brookwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 Brookwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4762 Brookwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 Brookwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4762 Brookwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 4762 Brookwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4762 Brookwood Street does offer parking.
Does 4762 Brookwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4762 Brookwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 Brookwood Street have a pool?
No, 4762 Brookwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4762 Brookwood Street have accessible units?
No, 4762 Brookwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 Brookwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4762 Brookwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
