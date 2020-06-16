4762 Brookwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Move-In Incentive! Spacious 4-Bed 3-Bath in Southeast Eugene - Move-in incentive! $200 off first month's rent with a signed lease!



This recently renovated two-story, 4 bed 3 bath home is a must see! There are new windows, appliances, and flooring! With skylights and large windows on the upper floor there is plenty of natural light. This spacious home is excellent for entertaining with a bonus room downstairs as well as the large back deck. Features include a quartz counter-top in the kitchen, a large carport, a wood burning fireplace, a washer and dryer*, and a fenced back yard. The home is close to schools as well! Tenants are responsible for all utilities, as well as yard care.



Area Southeast Eugene

Type - House

Pet - Pets considered with restrictions (please inquire), references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month per pet

Lease Term - 5/31/2020



**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasnt family or friend.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



*Washer/Dryer is to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion*



