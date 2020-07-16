115 West 16th Avenue

Amenities

This unique and charming 2BD/1BA unit is part of a triplex close to downtown Eugene. Walking distance to Brails on Willamette, Cornucopia and shopping. Second upstairs bedroom has been recently updated. Kitchen has new flooring, appliances include range and refrigerator. Electric baseboard heating throughout. Detached 1-car garage for storage or parking needs. Washer/dryer hookups available in separate laundry/storage room off of kitchen. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Shared yard space with lawn care included. Smoking is permitted outside only.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can take a look in the windows.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.



VIEWING INFORMATION:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1979808?source=marketing



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



PET TERMS: Cats only, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old. For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

