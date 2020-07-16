All apartments in Eugene
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:04 PM

115 West 16th Avenue

115 West 16th Avenue · (541) 654-5587
Location

115 West 16th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unique and charming 2BD/1BA unit is part of a triplex close to downtown Eugene. Walking distance to Brails on Willamette, Cornucopia and shopping. Second upstairs bedroom has been recently updated. Kitchen has new flooring, appliances include range and refrigerator. Electric baseboard heating throughout. Detached 1-car garage for storage or parking needs. Washer/dryer hookups available in separate laundry/storage room off of kitchen. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Shared yard space with lawn care included. Smoking is permitted outside only.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can take a look in the windows.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

VIEWING INFORMATION:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1979808?source=marketing

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

PET TERMS: Cats only, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old. For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 683-6166
www.acornpm.net

Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West 16th Avenue have any available units?
115 West 16th Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West 16th Avenue have?
Some of 115 West 16th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 West 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 West 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 115 West 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 West 16th Avenue offers parking.
Does 115 West 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 West 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 West 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 West 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 West 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
