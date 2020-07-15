All apartments in Corvallis
720 SW 3rd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

720 SW 3rd Street

720 Southwest 3rd Street · (541) 758-1173
Location

720 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR 97333
Downtown Corvallis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 720 SW 3rd Street · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
internet access
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park. AVAILABLE JULY 10th!

Living Room (17x13)
Dining Room (11x14)
Three Bedrooms (11.5x9) (14.5x12) (11x13)

Off-street parking located in rear of property accessible via alleyway
Washer/Dryer hook-ups located in basement

RENTER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (water,electricity,gas,garbage & cable/internet)

This property has a NO SMOKING policy.

A dog (No cats.Must be at least two years old. NO EXCEPTIONS.) will be taken into consideration based on proper documentations (proof of insurance & immunization)

Property will not be held for future move-in dates. After application approval, lease required to be signed/started within 72 hours. Rent ($1800), Security Deposit ($1500) & Application Fee ($25 per applicant) REQUIRED at move-in

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4502883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 SW 3rd Street have any available units?
720 SW 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 SW 3rd Street have?
Some of 720 SW 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 SW 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 SW 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 SW 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 SW 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 SW 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 SW 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 720 SW 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 SW 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 SW 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 720 SW 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 SW 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 720 SW 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 SW 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 SW 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
