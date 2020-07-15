720 SW 3rd Street

Amenities
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park. AVAILABLE JULY 10th!
Living Room (17x13)
Dining Room (11x14)
Three Bedrooms (11.5x9) (14.5x12) (11x13)
Off-street parking located in rear of property accessible via alleyway
Washer/Dryer hook-ups located in basement
RENTER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (water,electricity,gas,garbage & cable/internet)
This property has a NO SMOKING policy.
A dog (No cats.Must be at least two years old. NO EXCEPTIONS.) will be taken into consideration based on proper documentations (proof of insurance & immunization)
Property will not be held for future move-in dates. After application approval, lease required to be signed/started within 72 hours. Rent ($1800), Security Deposit ($1500) & Application Fee ($25 per applicant) REQUIRED at move-in
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4502883)