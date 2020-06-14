Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR with garage

Corvallis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2320 SE Ryan Street
2320 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
2320 SE Ryan Street Available 07/24/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Corvallis! - Quaint 3 bed 1 bath home with large fenced backyard which allows pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer/dryer hookups and attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5430 SW Windflower Dr
5430 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1488 sqft
5430 SW Windflower Dr Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ Off 53rd Street - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Fantastic townhouse in popular Southwest Corvallis neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr
6133 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1896 sqft
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr Available 07/20/20 Application Pending-Spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis - Relax in this spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
2206 NW Harrison Blvd Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available late June!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1895 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5605 SW Windflower
5605 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
5605 SW Windflower Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Southwest Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) For those who demand excellence, welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a double car garage in a desirable

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklane
1 Unit Available
4668 SW 47th Place
4668 Southwest 47th Place, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1563 sqft
4668 SW 47th Place Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Home ~ Near Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 See yourself in this bright and luminous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5553 SW Windflower Dr.
5553 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1284 sqft
5553 SW Windflower Dr. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-3-Bedroom Home In SW Corvallis - Wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,284-square-foot single-story house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 29th Street
1011 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
822 sqft
1011 NW 29th Street Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! - This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable mid

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2355 SE Ryan St.
2355 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1008 sqft
2355 SE Ryan St. Available 06/22/20 2355 SE Ryan - Updated 2 bedroom, one bath home with a large fenced yard for your pets. Tile, wood and vinyl finishes. Double car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of counter space. Fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
1947 SE Crystal Circle
1947 Southeast Crystal Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1072 sqft
1947 SE Crystal Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Near Crystal Lake ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3108 NW Morning Glory
3108 Northwest Morning Glory Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1426 sqft
3108 NW Morning Glory Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ North Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Welcome home to this picture-perfect 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
619 NW 33rd Street
619 Northwest 33rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1126 sqft
619 NW 33rd Street Available 07/27/20 Quaint 3 Bed 1 bath home - Quaint 3 Bed 1 bath home only two blocks from campus. Recently remodeled with newer carpet and vinyl, beautiful open living room with wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1895 NW Arthur Circle
1895 Northwest Arthur Circle, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1284 sqft
1895 NW Arthur Circle Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home With Large Backyard & Pet Friendly! - Newly remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath house with large yard all around. Updates include new carpet, vinyl and counter tops.Washer and Dryer hookups in unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2702 sqft
3255 NW Fillmore Ave Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6298 SW Grand Oaks Dr. G202
6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6298 SW Grand Oaks Dr. G202 Available 06/14/20 West Oaks Condo - Second level with balcony looking out over a forested common area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, gas fireplace, washer, dryer, garage. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 NW Grant Ave
1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2193 sqft
1925 NW Grant Ave Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Corvallis
1 Unit Available
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
695 NW Survista Ave.
695 Northwest Survista Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
695 NW Survista Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 NW Morning Glory Dr.
3009 Northwest Morning Glory Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed2.5 Bath,Natural Area,Quiet Neighborhood,Garden - Air Conditioned, Clean and comfortable town home with spacious rooms, lots of natural light, and adjacent to miles of beautiful trails.
City Guide for Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Corvallis, OR

Corvallis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

