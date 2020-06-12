Apartment List
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6288 SW Chestnut Drive
6288 Southwest Chestnut Drive, Corvallis, OR
Beautifully designed 4 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! - This efficient floor plan features the master bedroom suite on the main level, as well as an extra large 4th bedroom/bonus room on the upper level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2645 NW Ginseng Pl
2645 Northwest Ginseng Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Available Now! Updated 3 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse in Timberhill - Available Now: Beautiful townhome in popular Timberhill neighborhood bordering greenbelt. Three generous sized bedrooms upstairs off a wide hallway with a skylight.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1105 NW 27th Street
1105 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
1105 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4010 SW Western Blvd. Available 06/20/20 5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3103 NW Shooting Star Dr.
3103 Northwest Shooting Star Drive, Corvallis, OR
3103 NW Shooting Star Dr. Available 06/21/20 Four bedroom Meadows Townhome - Four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single garage, gas heat, hot water, a/c. Carpet, tile and wood finishes. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5805713)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
336 NW 8th St
336 Northwest 8th Street, Corvallis, OR
336 NW 8th St Available 06/16/20 4-Bedroom house close to campus/downtown - For Lease: Charming older house in central location, walk/bike to campus and downtown Corvallis -- Spacious backyard -- Washer/Dryer hookups -- Garage storage space --

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
245 NW 12th St
245 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
245 NW 12th St Available 07/01/20 5 bed + 1.5 bath - A great house close to the campus. Washer and dryer on site. Pets ok. Apply at www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5799143)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
593 NW Oak Ave
593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
334 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
2840 SW Morris Ave Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Youll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1235 SW 53rd Street
1235 Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis, OR
1235 SW 53rd Street Available 07/15/20 Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Available July 2020! Check out this spacious single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Conveniently located near

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4295 NW Canary Place
4295 Northwest Canary Place, Corvallis, OR
4295 NW Canary Place Available 06/25/20 You will have space in this home. - You will have space in this 2700 Sq ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom on main floor with full bath. Two upper bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
2010 SW 3rd St. #23 Available 06/18/20 Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
2711 NW Taylor Ave
2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, OR
2711 NW Taylor Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back

June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report. Corvallis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corvallis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corvallis rents held steady over the past month

Corvallis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Corvallis stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,045 for a two-bedroom. Corvallis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Corvallis, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Corvallis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corvallis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corvallis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corvallis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,045 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Corvallis.
    • While Corvallis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corvallis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Corvallis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

