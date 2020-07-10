30 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Corvallis
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hills
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
1607 sqft
5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Brooklane
1634 SW Knollbrook
1634 Southwest Knollbrook Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1634 SW Knollbrook Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 9/1/20 – 6/30/21 Quietness you'll only find on a cul-de-sac, this 3

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3700 sqft
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Chintimini
1105 NW 25th St
1105 Northwest 25th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1105 NW 25th St Available 08/10/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Close to Fred Meyer and Co-Op! - This bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is complete with an updated kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room (washer and dryer provided).

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
929 NW 28th St #A
929 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
929 NW 28th St #A Available 07/12/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in great location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2500 NW Princess Dr. 201
2500 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
2500 NW Princess #201 - Great second floor unit with balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, parking. No smoking or pets. Quiet and private. Water-sewer-garbage paid. Carport.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 34th St.
1011 Northwest 34th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
1011 NW 34th St. Available 07/14/20 Charming, Furnished, Utilities Included - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is on a quaint street that is quiet and comfortable. It is about 3/4 miles from OSU. Perfect location for cycle commuting.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2227 sqft
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
622 NW 29th St.
622 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3168 sqft
622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Corvallis
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1011 NW 29th Street
1011 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
822 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedrooms close to campus!! - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back patio area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512
2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.

July 2020 Corvallis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corvallis Rent Report. Corvallis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corvallis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Corvallis rents held steady over the past month

Corvallis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Corvallis stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,045 for a two-bedroom. Corvallis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corvallis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,053; of the 10 largest cities in Oregon that we have data for, Hillsboro, Salem, and Portland, where two-bedrooms go for $2,053, $1,068, and $1,321, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.6%, -1.4%, and -0.4%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Corvallis have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corvallis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corvallis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corvallis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corvallis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,045 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Corvallis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corvallis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Corvallis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

