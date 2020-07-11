92 Luxury Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR

AL
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Northeast Corvallis
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
3 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
5 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2859 NW Daylily
2859 Northwest Daylily Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1822 sqft
2859 NW Daylily Available 08/10/20 Meadows Townhome - Across the street from City Park and close to Timberhill Athletic club and hiking trails. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, gas fireplace. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5917600)

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hills
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony. Larger bedroom has private sink area and lots of closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1822 sqft
5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - JULY AND AUGUST 2020 FREE - Summer move-in special - Whole summer 2020 FREE Quiet street, close to shopping Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
2840 SW Morris Ave Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 – 6/30/21 You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2702 sqft
3255 NW Fillmore Ave Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
250 NW 28th St
250 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
250 NW 28th St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in sought after College Hill District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2442374)

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
960 NW 10th
960 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1014 sqft
960 NW 10th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
812 NW 10th
812 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Brooklane
1634 SW Knollbrook
1634 Southwest Knollbrook Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1634 SW Knollbrook Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 9/1/20 – 6/30/21 Quietness you'll only find on a cul-de-sac, this 3

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1510 NW Terracegreen PL
1510 Northwest Terracegreen Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - Ask about Summer Rent Special! Single level 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex close to shopping. Fireplace, fenced yard and garage. New carpet, vinyl and paint throughout.
Rent Report
Corvallis

July 2020 Corvallis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corvallis Rent Report. Corvallis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corvallis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corvallis rents held steady over the past month

Corvallis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Corvallis stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,045 for a two-bedroom. Corvallis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corvallis, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,053; of the 10 largest cities in Oregon that we have data for, Hillsboro, Salem, and Portland, where two-bedrooms go for $2,053, $1,068, and $1,321, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.6%, -1.4%, and -0.4%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Corvallis have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corvallis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corvallis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corvallis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corvallis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,045 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Corvallis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corvallis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Corvallis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

