Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Creekside Apartments

1613 SW 49th St · (541) 203-4081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0166 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 0011 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0059 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 0120 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Unit 0150 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
on-site laundry
bike storage
car wash area
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour! At Creekside and Spring Creek Apartments in Corvallis, Oregon, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living. Both communities are ideally located in southwest Corvallis near Oregon State University, Corvallis Municipal Airport, Safeway, and Highways 223 and 20. Our spacious, non-smoking apartments, feature gourmet kitchens, private patios, generously sized closets, and reserved parking spaces. You'll also enjoy picturesque views of the nearby Dunawi Creek Community Garden and Bruce Starker Arts Park. Residents at Creekside and Spring Creek enjoy an array of amenities including a 24-hour package locker service, sports court, newly re-designed fitness studio, and dedicated, professional management. We offer pet-friendly apartments and our full range of amenities for your furry friend includes a spacious dog park, convenient access to local parks, and referrals to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per adult
Deposit: $400 - one month rent
Additional: Water, sewer, garbage: $40/mo for the 1st person, $10/mo each additional person age 2 and over
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/mo pet premium
restrictions: No age or weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other. We offer reserved parking in our community. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. One assigned space per apartment, open unassigned spaces available.
Storage Details: Storage units and garages available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Apartments have any available units?
Creekside Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside Apartments have?
Some of Creekside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has a pool.
Does Creekside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
