Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corvallis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2702 sqft
3255 NW Fillmore Ave Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301
6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 Available 08/20/20 Beautiful West Oaks 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo features many high end amenities including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a jet tub.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 NW 10th
812 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Corvallis
720 SW 3rd Street
720 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 NW Kings Boulevard
235 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1-Bedroom Unit Just Two Blocks From OSU Campus - Newly renovated 1-bedroom split house front unit just two blocks from OSU campus available JULY 10th! Off-street parking spot provided Decorative fireplace No Washer/Dryer hookups or onsite OWNER

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available Now!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1795 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors. Shed/one car garage and off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2500 NW Princess Dr. 201
2500 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
2500 NW Princess #201 - Great second floor unit with balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, parking. No smoking or pets. Quiet and private. Water-sewer-garbage paid. Carport.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 34th St.
1011 Northwest 34th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
1011 NW 34th St. Available 07/14/20 Charming, Furnished, Utilities Included - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is on a quaint street that is quiet and comfortable. It is about 3/4 miles from OSU. Perfect location for cycle commuting.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.
City Guide for Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Corvallis, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corvallis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

