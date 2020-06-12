15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northeast Corvallis
18 Units Available
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
28 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Chintimini
5 Units Available
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
14 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205 Available 06/15/20 2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2500 NW Princess Dr. 201
2500 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2500 NW Princess #201 - Great second floor unit with balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, parking. No smoking or pets. Quiet and private. Water-sewer-garbage paid. Carport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2355 SE Ryan St.
2355 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1008 sqft
2355 SE Ryan St. Available 06/22/20 2355 SE Ryan - Updated 2 bedroom, one bath home with a large fenced yard for your pets. Tile, wood and vinyl finishes. Double car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of counter space. Fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 29th Street
1011 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
822 sqft
1011 NW 29th Street Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! - This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable mid

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklane
1 Unit Available
4668 SW 47th Place
4668 Southwest 47th Place, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1563 sqft
4668 SW 47th Place Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Home ~ Near Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 See yourself in this bright and luminous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6298 SW Grand Oaks Dr. G202
6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
839 sqft
6298 SW Grand Oaks Dr. G202 Available 06/14/20 West Oaks Condo - Second level with balcony looking out over a forested common area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, gas fireplace, washer, dryer, garage. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Corvallis

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
186 NW Conway Lane
186 NW Conway Ln, Benton County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
Newly Renovated House Just Outside Corvallis City Limits - This 2-bedroom/1-bathroom house located at the end of a private road just outside the Corvallis city limits is available NOW! * W/D Hookups available * LARGE attic storage * Partially
Results within 10 miles of Corvallis

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 3rd Ave SE
826 3rd Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Newly remodeled duplex downtown Albany - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex recently remodeled and will have fresh paint on exterior this summer. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993.

June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report. Corvallis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corvallis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corvallis rents held steady over the past month

Corvallis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Corvallis stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,045 for a two-bedroom. Corvallis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Corvallis, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Corvallis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corvallis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corvallis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corvallis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,045 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Corvallis.
    • While Corvallis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corvallis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Corvallis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

