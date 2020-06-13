Apartment List
/
OR
/
corvallis
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR

Finding an apartment in Corvallis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
12 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$980
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,420
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Chintimini
5 Units Available
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1822 sqft
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
2146 SW Butterfield Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
2010 SW 3rd St. #23 Available 06/18/20 Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 NW Highland Drive
1605 NW Highland Dr, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
1605 NW Highland Drive Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home NW Corvallis - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot. Bus stops located steps away from this freshly updated home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2320 SE Ryan Street
2320 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
2320 SE Ryan Street Available 07/24/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Corvallis! - Quaint 3 bed 1 bath home with large fenced backyard which allows pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer/dryer hookups and attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr
6133 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1896 sqft
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr Available 07/20/20 Application Pending-Spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis - Relax in this spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5605 SW Windflower
5605 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
5605 SW Windflower Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Southwest Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) For those who demand excellence, welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a double car garage in a desirable

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
2353 NW Fillmore Ave
2353 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
934 sqft
Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to campus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home a short distance to campus and shopping. Electric range, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook ups, Electric heat, fenced yard. All Utilities are tenant paid.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
2711 NW Taylor Ave
2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
2711 NW Taylor Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park,

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4993 SW Roseberry Street
4993 Southwest Roseberry Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1554 sqft
4993 SW Roseberry Street Available 06/26/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - Applications pending - Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in SW Corvallis - Check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2-story home, featuring an open kitchen/living area, cozy gas fireplace and a large

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1173 sqft
334 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1296 sqft
2415 NW 12th Available 07/10/20 Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 29th Street
1011 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
822 sqft
1011 NW 29th Street Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! - This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable mid

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2355 SE Ryan St.
2355 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1008 sqft
2355 SE Ryan St. Available 06/22/20 2355 SE Ryan - Updated 2 bedroom, one bath home with a large fenced yard for your pets. Tile, wood and vinyl finishes. Double car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of counter space. Fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
1947 SE Crystal Circle
1947 Southeast Crystal Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1072 sqft
1947 SE Crystal Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Near Crystal Lake ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 NW Kings Blvd
411 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1547 sqft
411 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
City Guide for Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Corvallis, OR

Finding an apartment in Corvallis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis 3 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with BalconyCorvallis Apartments with Garage
Corvallis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorvallis Apartments with ParkingCorvallis Apartments with Washer-DryerCorvallis Dog Friendly Apartments
Corvallis Furnished ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury PlacesCorvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus