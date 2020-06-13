39 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
12 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$980
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Corvallis
17 Units Available
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,131
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,420
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6288 SW Chestnut Drive
6288 Southwest Chestnut Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1924 sqft
Beautifully designed 4 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! - This efficient floor plan features the master bedroom suite on the main level, as well as an extra large 4th bedroom/bonus room on the upper level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2645 NW Ginseng Pl
2645 Northwest Ginseng Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Available Now! Updated 3 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse in Timberhill - Available Now: Beautiful townhome in popular Timberhill neighborhood bordering greenbelt. Three generous sized bedrooms upstairs off a wide hallway with a skylight.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1105 NW 27th Street
1105 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1654 sqft
1105 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205 Available 06/15/20 2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2500 NW Princess Dr. 201
2500 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2500 NW Princess #201 - Great second floor unit with balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, parking. No smoking or pets. Quiet and private. Water-sewer-garbage paid. Carport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
593 NW Oak Ave
593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4295 NW Canary Place
4295 Northwest Canary Place, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
4295 NW Canary Place Available 06/25/20 You will have space in this home. - You will have space in this 2700 Sq ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom on main floor with full bath. Two upper bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1296 sqft
Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 29th Street
1011 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
822 sqft
1011 NW 29th Street Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! - This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable mid

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3108 NW Morning Glory
3108 Northwest Morning Glory Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1426 sqft
3108 NW Morning Glory Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ North Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Welcome home to this picture-perfect 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
619 NW 33rd Street
619 Northwest 33rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1126 sqft
619 NW 33rd Street Available 07/27/20 Quaint 3 Bed 1 bath home - Quaint 3 Bed 1 bath home only two blocks from campus. Recently remodeled with newer carpet and vinyl, beautiful open living room with wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5430 SW Windflower Dr
5430 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1488 sqft
5430 SW Windflower Dr Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ Off 53rd Street - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Fantastic townhouse in popular Southwest Corvallis neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brooklane
1 Unit Available
4668 SW 47th Place
4668 Southwest 47th Place, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1563 sqft
4668 SW 47th Place Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Home ~ Near Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 See yourself in this bright and luminous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
695 NW Survista Ave.
695 Northwest Survista Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
695 NW Survista Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
428 NW 9th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1873 NW Grant Circle Available 07/01/20 Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.
City Guide for Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Corvallis, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Corvallis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

