Timberhill Meadows
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Timberhill Meadows

Open Now until 6pm
2600 NW Century Drive · (541) 210-9412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR 97331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 0157 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 0245 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberhill Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
package receiving
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour! Enjoy the good life at Timberhill Meadows Apartments in Corvallis, Oregon. Spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with distinctive floor plans await you at Timberhill Meadows. Inside our one-of-a-kind apartments, you'll find custom details that emphasize luxury and convenience, including new energy-efficient appliances, vaulted ceilings, oversized windows for optimal natural lighting, generously sized walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, private patios affording distinctive views, and more. Best of all, Timberhill Meadows pet-friendly apartments for rent in Corvallis, Oregon welcomes your four-legged friend. Timberhill Meadows is Corvallis' most convenient address, close to Oregon State University, the Corvallis Clinic, Timberhill Athletic Club, downtown, Timberhill Park, and Highway 99. Enjoy convenient access to major employers including ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months (six up to twelve months), depending on availability
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Utility charge: $59 for a 1x1; $69 for a 2x2; $75 for a 3x2
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers , Presa Canario, German Shepherds , Huskies , Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows , St. Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire, American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals (Tarantulas, Piranhas); Exotic Animals (Reptiles [snakes, iguanas], Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds [parrots, cockatiels, macaws])
Parking Details: Carports and garages are available for reserved parking. Open parking is also available throughout the community. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Other, assigned. Carports and garages are available for reserved parking. Open parking is also available throughout the community. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timberhill Meadows have any available units?
Timberhill Meadows has 5 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does Timberhill Meadows have?
Some of Timberhill Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberhill Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Timberhill Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberhill Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberhill Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Timberhill Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Timberhill Meadows offers parking.
Does Timberhill Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timberhill Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberhill Meadows have a pool?
No, Timberhill Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Timberhill Meadows have accessible units?
No, Timberhill Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Timberhill Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timberhill Meadows has units with dishwashers.

