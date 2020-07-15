Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse community garden fire pit gym parking playground pool accessible bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard internet access

Bold finishes and modern comforts await at Conifer Place Apartments for rent in Corvalis, Oregon! Our newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes offer exquisite features to suit your every need including a washer and dryer, equipped kitchens with a contemporary design, private patios, and expansive views of our park-like community. To complement the cozy interiors, our community boasts an incredible lineup of amenities, including a heated swimming pool and a community garden where you can put your green thumb to use.