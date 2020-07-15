All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like Conifer Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
Conifer Place Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

Conifer Place Apartments

213 NE Conifer Blvd · (541) 229-8247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330
Northeast Corvallis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Conifer Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
community garden
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
accessible
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
internet access
Bold finishes and modern comforts await at Conifer Place Apartments for rent in Corvalis, Oregon! Our newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes offer exquisite features to suit your every need including a washer and dryer, equipped kitchens with a contemporary design, private patios, and expansive views of our park-like community. To complement the cozy interiors, our community boasts an incredible lineup of amenities, including a heated swimming pool and a community garden where you can put your green thumb to use.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $250(1st pet); $500(2pets)
limit: 2
rent: $35(1st pet); $70(2pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions will apply and a weight limit of 70lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Conifer Place Apartments have any available units?
Conifer Place Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does Conifer Place Apartments have?
Some of Conifer Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Conifer Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Conifer Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Conifer Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Conifer Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Conifer Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Conifer Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Conifer Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Conifer Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Conifer Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Conifer Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Conifer Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Conifer Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Conifer Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Conifer Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Conifer Place Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Balcony
Corvallis Apartments with ParkingCorvallis Dog Friendly Apartments
Corvallis Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity