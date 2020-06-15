All apartments in Cedar Mill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

11858 NW Maple Hill Lane

11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane · (503) 799-4802
Location

11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane · Avail. Jul 20

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3420 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane Available 07/20/20 Bonny Slope Cedar Mills Home- 5 Bdrm, 3.5 baths, 3420 sq. ft. - This Cedar Mill home has the Location, with an amazing three level floor plan. level backyard. Highly sought after floor plan with the daylight basement with a full bedroom and bath. This home also has a lovely backyard, perfect for summer nights. This home has 5 bedrooms + a Den on the main floor. There are high-end finishes throughout the home including Stainless steel appliances. The HOA maintains the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane have any available units?
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11858 NW Maple Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
