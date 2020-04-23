2717 South 137th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74134 Eastland Acres
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Tulsa has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 South 137th East Avenue have any available units?
2717 South 137th East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 South 137th East Avenue have?
Some of 2717 South 137th East Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 South 137th East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2717 South 137th East Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 South 137th East Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 South 137th East Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2717 South 137th East Avenue offer parking?
No, 2717 South 137th East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2717 South 137th East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 South 137th East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 South 137th East Avenue have a pool?
No, 2717 South 137th East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2717 South 137th East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2717 South 137th East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 South 137th East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 South 137th East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.