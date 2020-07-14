All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
The View at Riverside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
The View at Riverside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

The View at Riverside

910 E 61st St · (918) 233-3397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
South Peoria
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136
South Peoria

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12BB · Avail. Aug 22

$479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 12M · Avail. Aug 10

$479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 15X · Avail. Sep 26

$479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13D · Avail. Aug 29

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 08P · Avail. Aug 12

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 07Q · Avail. Aug 8

$719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The View at Riverside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments. We are conveniently located in the scenic South Peoria area of Tulsa, Oklahoma directly across from the Arkansas River! With convenient access to all major highways, our community is just minutes from Downtown Tulsa and we are within walking distance from great outdoor recreation at Tulsa River Parks Trail. Don't miss out on all the fun and excitement that our city has to offer. At The View @ Riverside Apartments, we offer one and two bedroom floor plans to fit your needs. Apartments include views and a patio or balcony. Some apartments feature washer and dryers in your home and other wood-burning fireplaces. We bring you classic apartment living at its finest! Our community offers an array of amenities including a resort-style pool, scenic waterscape views, a clothes care center, courtesy patrol, 24-Hour emergency maintenance and more! The View @ Riverside is a one-of-a-kind apartment community, with small town charm, and modern amenities that are sure to fit your needs and lifestyle. Pets are welcome, however, breed restrictions do apply, so be sure to ask about our pet policy! Come see why The View @ Riverside Apartments is Tulsa's best-kept secret!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The View at Riverside have any available units?
The View at Riverside has 19 units available starting at $479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does The View at Riverside have?
Some of The View at Riverside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The View at Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
The View at Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The View at Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, The View at Riverside is pet friendly.
Does The View at Riverside offer parking?
No, The View at Riverside does not offer parking.
Does The View at Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The View at Riverside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The View at Riverside have a pool?
No, The View at Riverside does not have a pool.
Does The View at Riverside have accessible units?
No, The View at Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does The View at Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, The View at Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl
Tulsa, OK 74133
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74145
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74107
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave
Tulsa, OK 74134

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & IvLongview Lake EstatesKensingtonRiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology