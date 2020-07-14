The View at Riverside.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments. We are conveniently located in the scenic South Peoria area of Tulsa, Oklahoma directly across from the Arkansas River! With convenient access to all major highways, our community is just minutes from Downtown Tulsa and we are within walking distance from great outdoor recreation at Tulsa River Parks Trail. Don't miss out on all the fun and excitement that our city has to offer. At The View @ Riverside Apartments, we offer one and two bedroom floor plans to fit your needs. Apartments include views and a patio or balcony. Some apartments feature washer and dryers in your home and other wood-burning fireplaces. We bring you classic apartment living at its finest! Our community offers an array of amenities including a resort-style pool, scenic waterscape views, a clothes care center, courtesy patrol, 24-Hour emergency maintenance and more! The View @ Riverside is a one-of-a-kind apartment community, with small town charm, and modern amenities that are sure to fit your needs and lifestyle. Pets are welcome, however, breed restrictions do apply, so be sure to ask about our pet policy! Come see why The View @ Riverside Apartments is Tulsa's best-kept secret!