6109 North Brookline Avenue

The amazing Tara Condominium are a hidden gem. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway that can take you anywhere in the city. Located near shopping, dining, and entertainment. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has central heat and air, stackable washer and dryer, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances that include an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. This upstairs unit has a nice covered patio for your enjoyment. The condominium has assigned parking for your convenience. There is a beautiful courtyard that offers serenity. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule your viewing today before it’s gone! Nearby: The Home Depot, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Sprouts Farmers Market



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.