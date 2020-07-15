All apartments in Oklahoma City
6109 North Brookline Avenue

Location

6109 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
The amazing Tara Condominium are a hidden gem. Located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway that can take you anywhere in the city. Located near shopping, dining, and entertainment. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has central heat and air, stackable washer and dryer, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances that include an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. This upstairs unit has a nice covered patio for your enjoyment. The condominium has assigned parking for your convenience. There is a beautiful courtyard that offers serenity. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule your viewing today before it’s gone! Nearby: The Home Depot, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Sprouts Farmers Market

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 North Brookline Avenue have any available units?
6109 North Brookline Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 North Brookline Avenue have?
Some of 6109 North Brookline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 North Brookline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 North Brookline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 North Brookline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 North Brookline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6109 North Brookline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6109 North Brookline Avenue offers parking.
Does 6109 North Brookline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6109 North Brookline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 North Brookline Avenue have a pool?
No, 6109 North Brookline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6109 North Brookline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 North Brookline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 North Brookline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 North Brookline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
