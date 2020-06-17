4805 NW 153rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

Deer Creek Schools - 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/3 Car Garage - Lone Oak Lakes- Ready for Move in Now - Contact Chelsey at 903-707-1271 or chelsey@fidelityrei.com to schedule you showing today. Hurry, it won't last long!



This lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in the gated community of Lone Oak Lakes & located in Deer Creek School District.



- Split floor plan with the master suite located separate from the other 3 bedrooms.

- Upstairs large bonus room w/surround sound & its own half bath

- Features include: wood floors, granite counter tops, water softener, reverse osmosis water filtration system

- Backyard has an over-sized stained & stamped concrete patio w/two-tier premium pergola. The outdoor fireplace, custom triple cap stained fence and built-in Woodwind pellet smoker/grill provides everything needed for your outdoor entertainment!!

- Fresh paint and newly stained woodwork

- Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Oven/Stove, Microwave included

- Sprinkler system

- Security alarm system (tenant responsible for monitoring)



$45 non-refundable application fee

$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under

$50 monthly pet rent pets 26lbs and over



Pets Welcome: Contact Leasing Agent for Monthly Pet Rent and Restrictions



(RLNE5615617)