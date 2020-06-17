4805 NW 153rd Street

Amenities
Deer Creek Schools - 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/3 Car Garage - Lone Oak Lakes- Ready for Move in Now - Contact Chelsey at 903-707-1271 or chelsey@fidelityrei.com to schedule you showing today. Hurry, it won't last long!
This lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in the gated community of Lone Oak Lakes & located in Deer Creek School District.
- Split floor plan with the master suite located separate from the other 3 bedrooms.
- Upstairs large bonus room w/surround sound & its own half bath
- Features include: wood floors, granite counter tops, water softener, reverse osmosis water filtration system
- Backyard has an over-sized stained & stamped concrete patio w/two-tier premium pergola. The outdoor fireplace, custom triple cap stained fence and built-in Woodwind pellet smoker/grill provides everything needed for your outdoor entertainment!!
- Fresh paint and newly stained woodwork
- Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Oven/Stove, Microwave included
- Sprinkler system
- Security alarm system (tenant responsible for monitoring)
$45 non-refundable application fee
$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under
$50 monthly pet rent pets 26lbs and over
Pets Welcome: Contact Leasing Agent for Monthly Pet Rent and Restrictions
(RLNE5615617)