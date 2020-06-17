All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

4805 NW 153rd Street

4805 Northwest 153rd Street · (405) 285-2835
Location

4805 Northwest 153rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4805 NW 153rd Street · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2295 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Deer Creek Schools - 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/3 Car Garage - Lone Oak Lakes- Ready for Move in Now - Contact Chelsey at 903-707-1271 or chelsey@fidelityrei.com to schedule you showing today. Hurry, it won't last long!

This lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in the gated community of Lone Oak Lakes & located in Deer Creek School District.

- Split floor plan with the master suite located separate from the other 3 bedrooms.
- Upstairs large bonus room w/surround sound & its own half bath
- Features include: wood floors, granite counter tops, water softener, reverse osmosis water filtration system
- Backyard has an over-sized stained & stamped concrete patio w/two-tier premium pergola. The outdoor fireplace, custom triple cap stained fence and built-in Woodwind pellet smoker/grill provides everything needed for your outdoor entertainment!!
- Fresh paint and newly stained woodwork
- Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Oven/Stove, Microwave included
- Sprinkler system
- Security alarm system (tenant responsible for monitoring)

$45 non-refundable application fee
$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under
$50 monthly pet rent pets 26lbs and over

Pets Welcome: Contact Leasing Agent for Monthly Pet Rent and Restrictions

(RLNE5615617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 NW 153rd Street have any available units?
4805 NW 153rd Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 NW 153rd Street have?
Some of 4805 NW 153rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 NW 153rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4805 NW 153rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 NW 153rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 NW 153rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4805 NW 153rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4805 NW 153rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4805 NW 153rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 NW 153rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 NW 153rd Street have a pool?
No, 4805 NW 153rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4805 NW 153rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4805 NW 153rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 NW 153rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 NW 153rd Street has units with dishwashers.
