**Ask About Our Move In Special** This 910 sqft townhome is two-story with a kitchen that opens up to a dining room and living room area with a ½ bath on the first level; and two spacious rooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Amenities include central heat and air, a private patio, and all kitchen appliances. Tenant pays for electric and water. Application Fee: $25/adult.*** Section 8 welcomed***