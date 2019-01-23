4139 NW 18TH STREET

Amenities

Charming Home - Wood Floors - Updated - Charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, 1,456 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1950 in the Steve Pennington addition. Wood floors thru-out (except wet areas and master bedroom), updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and island, Security System. Covered front porch with porch swing, and large fenced yard. Putnam City Schools.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820, email yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email)

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.Okcleasing.com

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Rent: $1,125. Security Deposit: $1,125. Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, cooktop with built in oven.

Interior: Wood floors, painted woodwork, kitchen island

Exterior: Covered front porch with porch swing, fenced yard

Mechanical: Garage door lift, Security System

Directions: From N.W 23rd and Portland turn left on Tulsa, right on NW 18th Street and destination is on right.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3465403)