Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4139 NW 18TH STREET

4139 Northwest 18th Street · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4139 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Musgrave-Pennington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4139 NW 18TH STREET · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Home - Wood Floors - Updated - Charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, 1,456 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1950 in the Steve Pennington addition. Wood floors thru-out (except wet areas and master bedroom), updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and island, Security System. Covered front porch with porch swing, and large fenced yard. Putnam City Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820, email yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email)
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.Okcleasing.com
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Rent: $1,125. Security Deposit: $1,125. Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, cooktop with built in oven.
Interior: Wood floors, painted woodwork, kitchen island
Exterior: Covered front porch with porch swing, fenced yard
Mechanical: Garage door lift, Security System
Directions: From N.W 23rd and Portland turn left on Tulsa, right on NW 18th Street and destination is on right.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3465403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 NW 18TH STREET have any available units?
4139 NW 18TH STREET has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4139 NW 18TH STREET have?
Some of 4139 NW 18TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4139 NW 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4139 NW 18TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 NW 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4139 NW 18TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4139 NW 18TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4139 NW 18TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 4139 NW 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 NW 18TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 NW 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4139 NW 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4139 NW 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4139 NW 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 NW 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4139 NW 18TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
