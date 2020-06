Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Remarkable 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home just minutes from Lake Hefner! Boasting approximately 2,428 square foot of living space, this 2 story home home has been nearly remodeled. Brand new carpet, solid surface floors in living room, sunroom overlooking the lovely backyard, large walk in closets. Don't miss out on this one of a kind!



VIEW IT NOW: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3419-nw-69th-st?p=TenantTurner