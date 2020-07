Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed hot tub media room

Welcome to Argon, your fabulous new dream home in Oklahoma City! One look through our gallery and you'll immediately see what makes our community one of the most impressive, new apartments in OKC. We go above and beyond to offer our residents the kind of lifestyle and amenities they've only dreamed of, for a truly exciting and luxurious living experience. Our community enjoys the best of the best, from a resort-style pool with outdoor cabanas to a premium fitness center. Our living spaces are available in a wide variety of apartment floor plans. Whether you're searching for a chic and streamlined studio option or an expansive 3-bedroom layout, we have the perfect home for you. All of our apartment homes are intricately designed to the finest detail, from our gorgeous wood plank flooring to our gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops. We are nestled in one of the most convenient and desirable areas of Northwestern Oklahoma City in a vibrant hot spot with fun and excitement right ...