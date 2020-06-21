All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3004 N Geraldine Avenue

3004 North Geraldine Avenue · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3004 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Pennington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3004 N Geraldine Avenue · Avail. Jul 15

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3004 N Geraldine Avenue Available 07/15/20 Super Cute 3 Bedroom - Updated - Super cute 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 car detached garage, 918 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1954 in the Neal Heights Addition. Stove and dishwasher stay, large fenced yard. Oklahoma City Schools.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet
To view this home, please call or text (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Directions: NW 23rd and Meridian, go E. to Geraldine then N. to home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4076069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue have any available units?
3004 N Geraldine Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue have?
Some of 3004 N Geraldine Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 N Geraldine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 N Geraldine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 N Geraldine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 N Geraldine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3004 N Geraldine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 N Geraldine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 N Geraldine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 N Geraldine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 N Geraldine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 N Geraldine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
