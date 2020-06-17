All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 16008 Bravado Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
16008 Bravado Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

16008 Bravado Place

16008 Bravado Place · (405) 822-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16008 Bravado Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful in Sonoma Lake! A must see! Open concept design is mix of quiet elegance & practically. Open kitchen with stained wood cabinets, 2 work areas, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, SS appliances & looks out onto the dining / living room making it perfect for family time or entertaining. The master suite enjoys a sitting area, large walk in closet, double vanities, walk in shower & deep tub for relaxing after a stressful day. Home is a true 3 Bed/2.5Bath/3Car with a muti-purpose flex room that can be an office, 4th bedroom, or game room. You'll love the HUGE covered patio & spacious back yard. Current owners installed a new Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, Bosch dishwasher, garage door opener, and much more. Move-in ready & has been professionally painted inside & out w/ new carpet in the main living areas. Quiet neighborhood boasts a pool & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 Bravado Place have any available units?
16008 Bravado Place has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16008 Bravado Place have?
Some of 16008 Bravado Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 Bravado Place currently offering any rent specials?
16008 Bravado Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 Bravado Place pet-friendly?
No, 16008 Bravado Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 16008 Bravado Place offer parking?
Yes, 16008 Bravado Place does offer parking.
Does 16008 Bravado Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16008 Bravado Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 Bravado Place have a pool?
Yes, 16008 Bravado Place has a pool.
Does 16008 Bravado Place have accessible units?
No, 16008 Bravado Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 Bravado Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16008 Bravado Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16008 Bravado Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity