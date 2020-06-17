16008 Bravado Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage internet access

Beautiful in Sonoma Lake! A must see! Open concept design is mix of quiet elegance & practically. Open kitchen with stained wood cabinets, 2 work areas, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, SS appliances & looks out onto the dining / living room making it perfect for family time or entertaining. The master suite enjoys a sitting area, large walk in closet, double vanities, walk in shower & deep tub for relaxing after a stressful day. Home is a true 3 Bed/2.5Bath/3Car with a muti-purpose flex room that can be an office, 4th bedroom, or game room. You'll love the HUGE covered patio & spacious back yard. Current owners installed a new Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, Bosch dishwasher, garage door opener, and much more. Move-in ready & has been professionally painted inside & out w/ new carpet in the main living areas. Quiet neighborhood boasts a pool & playground.