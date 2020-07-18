Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

15701 Sky Run Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Custom Home in Deer Creek! - This home is located in Lone Oak on 150th between Portland and MacArthur.



Such a stunner! Located in the back of a cul-de-sac with a huge fenced yard and backing up to a serene little pond! Feel right at home the minute you step in! Beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan and large windows! Stunning glass & stone backsplash in the kitchen with stainless appliances, cabinet under lighting, a 5 burner GAS stove, granite and lots of cabinet and counter space. Excellent sized rooms, including a study. Storm shelter in garage! The back patio is great for sunsets or hanging out by the fire pit!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage + Study

Deer Creek Schools



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



No Cats Allowed



