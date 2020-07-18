All apartments in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
15701 Sky Run Drive
Last updated July 15 2020

15701 Sky Run Drive

15701 Sky Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15701 Sky Run Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Amenities

15701 Sky Run Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Custom Home in Deer Creek! - This home is located in Lone Oak on 150th between Portland and MacArthur.

Such a stunner! Located in the back of a cul-de-sac with a huge fenced yard and backing up to a serene little pond! Feel right at home the minute you step in! Beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan and large windows! Stunning glass & stone backsplash in the kitchen with stainless appliances, cabinet under lighting, a 5 burner GAS stove, granite and lots of cabinet and counter space. Excellent sized rooms, including a study. Storm shelter in garage! The back patio is great for sunsets or hanging out by the fire pit!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage + Study
Deer Creek Schools

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4131991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15701 Sky Run Drive have any available units?
15701 Sky Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15701 Sky Run Drive have?
Some of 15701 Sky Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15701 Sky Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15701 Sky Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15701 Sky Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15701 Sky Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15701 Sky Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15701 Sky Run Drive offers parking.
Does 15701 Sky Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15701 Sky Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15701 Sky Run Drive have a pool?
No, 15701 Sky Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15701 Sky Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15701 Sky Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15701 Sky Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15701 Sky Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
