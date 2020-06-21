Amenities

13625 Cobblestone Road Available 06/27/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room in Deer Creek Schools - Storm Shelter - 2250 sqft plan that has 4 bedrooms or an optional study, 2 full bathrooms downstairs and a full bathroom upstairs with the bonus room. The exterior of the house has fully sodded yards with in ground sprinkler system installed and front yard with landscaped beds. There is a storm shelter installed in the 3rd car stall, storage closet in the garage and security system installed in the whole house. The living room has a gas fireplace with stack stone surround and 2 large windows for natural light. The kitchen has built in stainless steel appliances including a gas range, an electric oven and an over the range microwave. Decorative tile backsplash, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry tie it all together. Front bedroom would make an excellent study with beautiful vaulted ceilings. Master suite boasts boxed ceilings with crown molding detail and an attached bathroom with a dual sink vanity, European style walk in shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5835539)