13625 Cobblestone Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13625 Cobblestone Road

13625 Cobblestone Curve Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13625 Cobblestone Curve Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
13625 Cobblestone Road Available 06/27/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room in Deer Creek Schools - Storm Shelter - 2250 sqft plan that has 4 bedrooms or an optional study, 2 full bathrooms downstairs and a full bathroom upstairs with the bonus room. The exterior of the house has fully sodded yards with in ground sprinkler system installed and front yard with landscaped beds. There is a storm shelter installed in the 3rd car stall, storage closet in the garage and security system installed in the whole house. The living room has a gas fireplace with stack stone surround and 2 large windows for natural light. The kitchen has built in stainless steel appliances including a gas range, an electric oven and an over the range microwave. Decorative tile backsplash, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry tie it all together. Front bedroom would make an excellent study with beautiful vaulted ceilings. Master suite boasts boxed ceilings with crown molding detail and an attached bathroom with a dual sink vanity, European style walk in shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5835539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 Cobblestone Road have any available units?
13625 Cobblestone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13625 Cobblestone Road have?
Some of 13625 Cobblestone Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13625 Cobblestone Road currently offering any rent specials?
13625 Cobblestone Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 Cobblestone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13625 Cobblestone Road is pet friendly.
Does 13625 Cobblestone Road offer parking?
Yes, 13625 Cobblestone Road does offer parking.
Does 13625 Cobblestone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 Cobblestone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 Cobblestone Road have a pool?
Yes, 13625 Cobblestone Road has a pool.
Does 13625 Cobblestone Road have accessible units?
No, 13625 Cobblestone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 Cobblestone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 Cobblestone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
