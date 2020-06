Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This single-family home is located at 116 SE 38th St, Oklahoma City, OK. 116 SE 38th St is in Oklahoma City, OK and in ZIP code 73129. This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,064 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 7,000 sqft and was built in 1925.



(RLNE4834054)