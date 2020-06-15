1157 NW 57th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage Close to Classen Curve and Western Ave District - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Hs0L5HPTyp&env=production



Welcome Home! This adorable cottage has been completely remodeled and is ready for a new tenant! Walk in to an open living room - kitchen combo with rich dark stained hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and unique light fixtures. The bedroom has an contemporary ceiling fan and opens up to the light and airy full bath. Additional bonus/storage room off the bedroom. Enjoy some outdoors fun on the covered pergola and deck. Walkable to Classen Curve and Western Ave. District . Pets case by case.



(RLNE5533304)