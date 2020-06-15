All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

1157 NW 57th Street

1157 Northwest 57th Street · (405) 509-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1157 Northwest 57th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Meadowbrook Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1157 NW 57th Street · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage Close to Classen Curve and Western Ave District - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Hs0L5HPTyp&env=production

Welcome Home! This adorable cottage has been completely remodeled and is ready for a new tenant! Walk in to an open living room - kitchen combo with rich dark stained hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and unique light fixtures. The bedroom has an contemporary ceiling fan and opens up to the light and airy full bath. Additional bonus/storage room off the bedroom. Enjoy some outdoors fun on the covered pergola and deck. Walkable to Classen Curve and Western Ave. District . Pets case by case.

(RLNE5533304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 NW 57th Street have any available units?
1157 NW 57th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 NW 57th Street have?
Some of 1157 NW 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 NW 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1157 NW 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 NW 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 NW 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1157 NW 57th Street offer parking?
No, 1157 NW 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1157 NW 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 NW 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 NW 57th Street have a pool?
No, 1157 NW 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1157 NW 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 1157 NW 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 NW 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 NW 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
