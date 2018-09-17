All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

112 NW 16th Street

112 Northwest 16th Street · (405) 434-5373
Location

112 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Heritage Hills East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 NW 16th Street · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Dream Duplex + Dream Location! - This historic duplex is located on NW 16th and N Broadway Ave, skips from Automobile Alley and Heritage Hills.

Few things get better than this! Perfect location by restaurants, highways, parks, new developments, downtown! Walk into original wood floors and a beautiful fireplace (that doubles upstairs, no less!) and built in bookshelf. Kitchen opens into living room with granite, stainless appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. 1 bed downstairs with guest bath. Upstairs includes additional bedroom and large master with stunning fireplace. Full bath upstairs + full bath in master.

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Parking in Back
OKC Schools: Wilson/Taft/NW Classen

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4994889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 NW 16th Street have any available units?
112 NW 16th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 NW 16th Street have?
Some of 112 NW 16th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 NW 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 NW 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 NW 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 NW 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 NW 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 NW 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 112 NW 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 NW 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 NW 16th Street have a pool?
No, 112 NW 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 NW 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 112 NW 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 NW 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 NW 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
