112 NW 16th Street

Amenities
Dream Duplex + Dream Location! - This historic duplex is located on NW 16th and N Broadway Ave, skips from Automobile Alley and Heritage Hills.
Few things get better than this! Perfect location by restaurants, highways, parks, new developments, downtown! Walk into original wood floors and a beautiful fireplace (that doubles upstairs, no less!) and built in bookshelf. Kitchen opens into living room with granite, stainless appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. 1 bed downstairs with guest bath. Upstairs includes additional bedroom and large master with stunning fireplace. Full bath upstairs + full bath in master.
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Parking in Back
OKC Schools: Wilson/Taft/NW Classen
Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!
To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com
*All pets must be approved by the owner*
(RLNE4994889)