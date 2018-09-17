112 NW 16th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Dream Duplex + Dream Location! - This historic duplex is located on NW 16th and N Broadway Ave, skips from Automobile Alley and Heritage Hills.



Few things get better than this! Perfect location by restaurants, highways, parks, new developments, downtown! Walk into original wood floors and a beautiful fireplace (that doubles upstairs, no less!) and built in bookshelf. Kitchen opens into living room with granite, stainless appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space. 1 bed downstairs with guest bath. Upstairs includes additional bedroom and large master with stunning fireplace. Full bath upstairs + full bath in master.



3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Parking in Back

OKC Schools: Wilson/Taft/NW Classen



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4994889)