Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

10529 NW 19th Street

10529 Southwest 19th Street · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10529 Southwest 19th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10529 NW 19th Street · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - Come check out this brand new four bedroom, two bathroom home in desirable location! This homes functioning floor plan makes entertaining and living easy! The homes includes all major kitchen appliances including, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and has plenty of cabinet space. There is also a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

Ask us about our hometown hero program and how you could get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5828279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 NW 19th Street have any available units?
10529 NW 19th Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 NW 19th Street have?
Some of 10529 NW 19th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 NW 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10529 NW 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 NW 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 NW 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10529 NW 19th Street offer parking?
No, 10529 NW 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10529 NW 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 NW 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 NW 19th Street have a pool?
No, 10529 NW 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10529 NW 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 10529 NW 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 NW 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 NW 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
