Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel game room

727 E. Brooks Street Available 05/15/20 Available MAY 2020 Adorable 2 Bedroom Mintues From Campus - This adorable 2 bed 1 bath home is in walking distance of OU campus and close to everywhere you want to be just east of campus and minutes from Downtown Norman! Awesome floor plan with updated kitchen including stainless appliances and washer and dryer connections. Natural wood floors, a bonus room perfect for to use as an office or a game room. Spacious backyard shaded by mature trees is great for entertaining or just enjoying relaxing downtime. This one wont last long call today to schedule a tour 405-701-8881



(RLNE5030902)