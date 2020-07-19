All apartments in Norman
2711 N Bishops Drive

2711 Bishops Dr · (405) 209-5664
Location

2711 Bishops Dr, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
This beautifully remodeled home awaits you! Soaring ceilings with a spacious kitchen. It is equipped with all new energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including smooth top electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Large dining room comes with built-in cabinets and quaint look-through to the kitchen. Master suite is amazing with generous walk-in closet and bonus space perfect for a study or private den. Other amenities include new flooring, new carpet, new roof, and new HVAC system upstairs and downstairs. Right next door is the community pool and playground, soccer fields, basketball court, and baseball diamond. Shopping and restaurants in every direction and only 1 mile to I35 makes an easy commute to anywhere. Put this one first and end your search!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 N Bishops Drive have any available units?
2711 N Bishops Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 N Bishops Drive have?
Some of 2711 N Bishops Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 N Bishops Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2711 N Bishops Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 N Bishops Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2711 N Bishops Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 2711 N Bishops Drive offer parking?
No, 2711 N Bishops Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2711 N Bishops Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 N Bishops Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 N Bishops Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2711 N Bishops Drive has a pool.
Does 2711 N Bishops Drive have accessible units?
No, 2711 N Bishops Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 N Bishops Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 N Bishops Drive has units with dishwashers.
