2711 N Bishops Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

This beautifully remodeled home awaits you! Soaring ceilings with a spacious kitchen. It is equipped with all new energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including smooth top electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Large dining room comes with built-in cabinets and quaint look-through to the kitchen. Master suite is amazing with generous walk-in closet and bonus space perfect for a study or private den. Other amenities include new flooring, new carpet, new roof, and new HVAC system upstairs and downstairs. Right next door is the community pool and playground, soccer fields, basketball court, and baseball diamond. Shopping and restaurants in every direction and only 1 mile to I35 makes an easy commute to anywhere. Put this one first and end your search!