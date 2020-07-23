All apartments in Norman
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2709 Aspen Circle

2709 Aspen Circle · (405) 850-9542
Location

2709 Aspen Circle, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2709 Aspen Circle · Avail. now

$1,600

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2793 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom 3.5 bath home with 2 car garage convenient to OU & HWY 9. AVAILABLE NOW! - Large 5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths located on a cul-de-sac near OU and HWY 9. Large living & dining area with laminate flooring. Carpet and tile throughout the rest of the house. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, cooktop, built in oven. Washer & Dryer furnished. Large room off the kitchen can be study - bedroom - flex room. Large two car garage with opener. Large concrete patio off the living room. Rent $1600. Deposit $1600. Contact Phil Hughes Broker Associate - Keller Williams Mulinix at 405-850-9542 or email at HMG@HughesManagement.com

(RLNE2350735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Aspen Circle have any available units?
2709 Aspen Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Aspen Circle have?
Some of 2709 Aspen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Aspen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Aspen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Aspen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Aspen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 2709 Aspen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Aspen Circle offers parking.
Does 2709 Aspen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Aspen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Aspen Circle have a pool?
No, 2709 Aspen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Aspen Circle have accessible units?
No, 2709 Aspen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Aspen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Aspen Circle has units with dishwashers.
