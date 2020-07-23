2709 Aspen Circle

Amenities

5 Bedroom 3.5 bath home with 2 car garage convenient to OU & HWY 9. AVAILABLE NOW! - Large 5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths located on a cul-de-sac near OU and HWY 9. Large living & dining area with laminate flooring. Carpet and tile throughout the rest of the house. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, cooktop, built in oven. Washer & Dryer furnished. Large room off the kitchen can be study - bedroom - flex room. Large two car garage with opener. Large concrete patio off the living room. Rent $1600. Deposit $1600. Contact Phil Hughes Broker Associate - Keller Williams Mulinix at 405-850-9542 or email at HMG@HughesManagement.com



(RLNE2350735)