Norman, OK
212 Chalmette Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

212 Chalmette Drive

212 Chalmette Drive · (405) 500-1385
Location

212 Chalmette Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is located on the East side of Norman conveniently located minutes from OU campus, downtown shopping, entertainment, and Norman's best dining. This unit comes equipped with:
*Fully applianced kitchen including stove, dishwasher, and fridge.
*Stackable washer/dryer in the unit.
*Open kitchen with a bar area.
*Plenty of storage/closet space including a walk-in master
*Ceiling fans and CHA
*Back patio area
*Spacious bedrooms

We are pet friendly! Additional deposits required with breed restrictions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Chalmette Drive have any available units?
212 Chalmette Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Chalmette Drive have?
Some of 212 Chalmette Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Chalmette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 Chalmette Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Chalmette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Chalmette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 212 Chalmette Drive offer parking?
No, 212 Chalmette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 212 Chalmette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Chalmette Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Chalmette Drive have a pool?
No, 212 Chalmette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 212 Chalmette Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 Chalmette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Chalmette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Chalmette Drive has units with dishwashers.
