212 Chalmette Drive

Amenities
This property is located on the East side of Norman conveniently located minutes from OU campus, downtown shopping, entertainment, and Norman's best dining. This unit comes equipped with:
*Fully applianced kitchen including stove, dishwasher, and fridge.
*Stackable washer/dryer in the unit.
*Open kitchen with a bar area.
*Plenty of storage/closet space including a walk-in master
*Ceiling fans and CHA
*Back patio area
*Spacious bedrooms
We are pet friendly! Additional deposits required with breed restrictions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.