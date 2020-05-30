321 East Richmond Terrace

Amenities

FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Master Suite, Study, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

