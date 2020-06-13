Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mustang, OK

Finding an apartment in Mustang that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canadian Estates
1 Unit Available
1007 N Donald Way
1007 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
1007 N Donald Way Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Don't miss out on this four bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home was built in 2019 and has all up to date

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
417 E Twelve Oaks Ter
417 Twelve Oaks Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
UNBEATABLE DEAL IN MUSTANG!! 3 BED/2BATH! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
321 East Richmond Terrace
321 East Richmond Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
405 East Meadow Lane Court
405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
425 West Linden Drive
425 West Linden Drive, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1307 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home available for rent! This property has fresh paint and redone hardwood floors throughout! New stainless steel appliances, and an open kitchen to the living room!! Additional features of this home are the indoor
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9028 SW 46th Street
9028 Southwest 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1249 sqft
9028 SW 46th Street Available 07/13/20 1/2 off First months rent! 3 bedroom 2 bath home Mustang Schools - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located of S Council Rd and SW 44th St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5800 Clearwater Dr
5800 Clearwater Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1257 sqft
5800 Clearwater Dr Available 07/24/20 Half off first full month's rent! Clearwater development Near Hobby Lobby! - Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Pets: call for details Refrigerator: No Washer

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8908 SW 48th Street
8908 Southwest 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1908 sqft
8908 SW 48th Street Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE June 15th !! ! MUSTANG SCHOOLS! - Beautiful home in Mustang Area, Fieldstone Addition 8908 SW 48th Street Okc, Ok.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A
6529 Bentwood Villas Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1409 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered. Looking for your new home in the Mustang School District? Look no further, conveniently nestled in Mustang off SW 59th St and HWY 152.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3809 Palisade Lane
3809 Palisade Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1750 sqft
3809 Palisade Lane Available 07/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home With Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 1,905 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,750 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 155 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5504 Shiloh Drive
5504 Shiloh Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
5504 Shiloh Drive Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Home with Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 2,550 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 2,300 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 250 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
42 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Westgate South
1 Unit Available
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1523 sqft
Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11429 SW 26th St
11429 Southwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1507 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Mustang Canyon Creek Addition!!! - This newly constructed 3BD 2BA is 1,507 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
717 Chisholm Trails Drive
717 Chisholm Trails Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in new addition in Yukon area - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a newer neighborhood. Close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5125055)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **COMING SOON!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 Everglade Court
1801 Everglade Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1404 sqft
1801 Everglade Court Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located In Mustang School District - Fall in love with this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Mustang School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Christian Lane
605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1612 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community! This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10529 NW 19th Street
10529 Southwest 19th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1613 sqft
10529 NW 19th Street Available 06/26/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on June 26th! Come check out this brand new four bedroom, two bathroom home in desirable location! This homes functioning
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mustang, OK

Finding an apartment in Mustang that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

