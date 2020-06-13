Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in Mustang, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
321 East Richmond Terrace
321 East Richmond Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 Unit Available
405 East Meadow Lane Court
405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,

1 Unit Available
321 East Mobile Terrace
321 E Mobile Ter, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2161 sqft
Great Home In Mustang Schools! - This stunning four bedroom home is located on a spacious corner lot in the Savannah Lakes Addition in Mustang. Open floor plan with massive windows throughout! Large living room with a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)
1 Unit Available
6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A
6529 Bentwood Villas Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1409 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered. Looking for your new home in the Mustang School District? Look no further, conveniently nestled in Mustang off SW 59th St and HWY 152.

1 Unit Available
3809 Palisade Lane
3809 Palisade Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1750 sqft
3809 Palisade Lane Available 07/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home With Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 1,905 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,750 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 155 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.

1 Unit Available
5504 Shiloh Drive
5504 Shiloh Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
5504 Shiloh Drive Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Home with Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 2,550 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 2,300 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 250 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.

1 Unit Available
8908 SW 48th Street
8908 Southwest 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1908 sqft
8908 SW 48th Street Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE June 15th !! ! MUSTANG SCHOOLS! - Beautiful home in Mustang Area, Fieldstone Addition 8908 SW 48th Street Okc, Ok.
Verified

29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

43 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

Westbury
1 Unit Available
10208 Banff Way
10208 Banff Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1597 sqft
Great floor plan with large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, shower, Separate His & Her vanities/sinks & walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
11421 SW 25th Terrace
11421 Southwest 25th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1440 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home featuring Master Suite with tiled Tub & Shower, designer open floor plan kitchen, over-sized living, Fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
11817 SW 26th Terrace
11817 Southwest 26th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor.

1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
1030 Belmonte court
1030 Belmonte Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3703 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
404 N Willowood Drive
404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Fireplace Laminate Floorings Carpet Central Heating and Air Blinds Lots of Cabinet Space Granite Countertops Stainless

1 Unit Available
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1554 sqft
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.

Westbrooke Estates
1 Unit Available
2601 Fennel Rd
2601 Fennel Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1315 sqft
2601 Fennel Rd Available 06/15/20 Cute 3 Bed In Mustang Schools - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. This is in the Fountain Grass Neighborhood just down the street from sought after Mustang Valley Elementary School.

1 Unit Available
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...

1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 Unit Available
10625 Granada Dr
10625 Granada Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2854 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed Home! - Over 2800 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, study, option room that could be a formal dining or living, fireplace, large utility room, covered patio, 3 car garage set on 3/4 of an acre MOL.

1 Unit Available
10916 SW 32nd Terr
10916 SW 32nd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1720 sqft
10916 SW 32nd Terr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Brick Home! - Beautiful Single Family home in Cul-de-sac! Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brookstone Lakes HOA! This home has Tile and carpet throughout, Central A/C &
Verified

15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mustang, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mustang renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

