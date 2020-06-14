Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Mustang, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mustang renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
321 East Richmond Terrace
321 East Richmond Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
425 West Linden Drive
425 West Linden Drive, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1307 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home available for rent! This property has fresh paint and redone hardwood floors throughout! New stainless steel appliances, and an open kitchen to the living room!! Additional features of this home are the indoor

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
507 W Dowden Dr
507 West Dowden Drive, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Total remodel in Mustang - Property Id: 241220 3 bed 2 baths 2 car. All new inside. Granite kitchen countertops. Designer tile bathrooms. Wood floors thru out. NO SECTION 8.NO PETS. NON SMOKER ONLY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Mustang
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1554 sqft
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Westgate South
1 Unit Available
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1523 sqft
Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2302 S. Frisco Rd.
2302 South Frisco Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1296 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 5 acres! Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint colors. Just minutes from I-40 and Garth Brooks Blvd! Country living with easy access to shopping and the freeway.
Results within 10 miles of Mustang
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5420084)
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Southern Hills
33 Units Available
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
950 sqft
Our leasing office is open for in-person tours! Call today to schedule a tour! Brickell Apartments has newly renovated apartments! Our beautifully remodeled apartment homes offer a modern look and feel with upgraded cabinets, granite-style

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
5202 Oakwood Villas Court Available 06/15/20 Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! - (RLNE5858383)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2749 NW 17th Street
2749 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX - Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 1 garage space - Contact Chelsey at chelsey@fidelityrei.com or TEXT 903-707-1271 for additional information or to schedule a showing today (virtual or in person).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Musgrave-Pennington
1 Unit Available
4139 NW 18TH STREET
4139 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1456 sqft
Charming Home - Wood Floors - Updated - Charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, 1,456 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1950 in the Steve Pennington addition.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Miller
1 Unit Available
2600 W. Park Place
2600 West Park Place, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1205 sqft
2600 W. Park Place Available 07/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE MILLER BLVD ADDITION - Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath, 1205 square foot home in the Miller Addition.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1121 SW 132nd Street
1121 Southwest 132nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Move-in Ready Home Available Now!! Wood floors throughout except for bedrooms. Granite counters. Clean home and great schools! No pets allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mustang, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mustang renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

