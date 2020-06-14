Apartment List
OK
/
mustang
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Mustang, OK with garage

Mustang apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
321 East Richmond Terrace
321 East Richmond Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
405 East Meadow Lane Court
405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)
Results within 1 mile of Mustang

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9028 SW 46th Street
9028 Southwest 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1249 sqft
9028 SW 46th Street Available 07/13/20 1/2 off First months rent! 3 bedroom 2 bath home Mustang Schools - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located of S Council Rd and SW 44th St.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8908 SW 48th Street
8908 Southwest 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1908 sqft
8908 SW 48th Street Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE June 15th !! ! MUSTANG SCHOOLS! - Beautiful home in Mustang Area, Fieldstone Addition 8908 SW 48th Street Okc, Ok.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A
6529 Bentwood Villas Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1409 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered. Looking for your new home in the Mustang School District? Look no further, conveniently nestled in Mustang off SW 59th St and HWY 152.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3809 Palisade Lane
3809 Palisade Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1750 sqft
3809 Palisade Lane Available 07/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home With Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 1,905 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,750 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 155 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5504 Shiloh Drive
5504 Shiloh Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
5504 Shiloh Drive Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Home with Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 2,550 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 2,300 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 250 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.
Results within 5 miles of Mustang
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,011
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11421 SW 25th Terrace
11421 Southwest 25th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1440 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home featuring Master Suite with tiled Tub & Shower, designer open floor plan kitchen, over-sized living, Fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10208 Banff Way
10208 Banff Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1597 sqft
Great floor plan with large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, shower, Separate His & Her vanities/sinks & walk-in closet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10429 Glascow Drive
10429 Glascow Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1481 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mustang schools. Open floor plan, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Pets case by case.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Watch
1 Unit Available
11003 SW 5th
11003 SW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
11003 SW 5th Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11429 SW 26th St
11429 Southwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1507 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Mustang Canyon Creek Addition!!! - This newly constructed 3BD 2BA is 1,507 sq ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
12705 NW 5th St
12705 Northwest 5th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1817 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10625 Granada Dr
10625 Granada Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2854 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed Home! - Over 2800 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, study, option room that could be a formal dining or living, fireplace, large utility room, covered patio, 3 car garage set on 3/4 of an acre MOL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 Everglade Court
1801 Everglade Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1404 sqft
1801 Everglade Court Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located In Mustang School District - Fall in love with this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Mustang School District.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mustang, OK

Mustang apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

