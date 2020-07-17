Amenities
916 SW 81st Street Available 07/31/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice open floor plan home located in the West Hill area, 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters throughout home, large master suite, spacious laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size bedrooms, nice size fenced in backyard, home sits on a corner lot, Cache School District
(RLNE2208286)