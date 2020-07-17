All apartments in Lawton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

916 SW 81st Street

916 Southwest 81st Street · (580) 248-8838
Location

916 Southwest 81st Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 916 SW 81st Street · Avail. Jul 31

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
916 SW 81st Street Available 07/31/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice open floor plan home located in the West Hill area, 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters throughout home, large master suite, spacious laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size bedrooms, nice size fenced in backyard, home sits on a corner lot, Cache School District

(RLNE2208286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 SW 81st Street have any available units?
916 SW 81st Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 SW 81st Street have?
Some of 916 SW 81st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 SW 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 SW 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 SW 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 SW 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 916 SW 81st Street offer parking?
Yes, 916 SW 81st Street offers parking.
Does 916 SW 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 SW 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 SW 81st Street have a pool?
No, 916 SW 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 SW 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 916 SW 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 SW 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 SW 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
