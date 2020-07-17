Amenities
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 09/08/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer connections, nice size back yard, back patio, lots of storage areas, flooring: carpet, ceramic tiles, vinyl tile, near schools; MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!
(RLNE2380838)