Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6817 SW Fenwick Ave

6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue · (580) 248-8838
Location

6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6817 SW Fenwick Ave · Avail. Sep 8

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 09/08/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace, security system that can be set up by the tenant, nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer connections, nice size back yard, back patio, lots of storage areas, flooring: carpet, ceramic tiles, vinyl tile, near schools; MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!

(RLNE2380838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave have any available units?
6817 SW Fenwick Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave have?
Some of 6817 SW Fenwick Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 SW Fenwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6817 SW Fenwick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 SW Fenwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6817 SW Fenwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6817 SW Fenwick Ave offers parking.
Does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 SW Fenwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave have a pool?
No, 6817 SW Fenwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 6817 SW Fenwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 SW Fenwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 SW Fenwick Ave has units with dishwashers.
