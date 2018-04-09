All apartments in Lawton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

5316 SW Tyler Avenue

5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue · (580) 248-8838
Location

5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5316 SW Tyler Avenue · Avail. Jul 17

$1,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1964 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, nice size bedrooms with double closet doors, very nice master bedroom, master bath has double sinks, whirlpool tub and his & her closets, ceiling fans, laundry room, central heat/air, nice back yard (No Fence), covered patio area for great entertaining

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3208394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue have any available units?
5316 SW Tyler Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue have?
Some of 5316 SW Tyler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 SW Tyler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5316 SW Tyler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 SW Tyler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5316 SW Tyler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5316 SW Tyler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 SW Tyler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5316 SW Tyler Avenue has a pool.
Does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5316 SW Tyler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 SW Tyler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 SW Tyler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
