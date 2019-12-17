All apartments in Lawton
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.

4302 SW Parkridge Blvd · (580) 353-7326
Location

4302 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 story house on large corner lot - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is on a large corner lot. This 2 story house has ceiling fans, fireplace, 2 living areas, breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, covered patio, shed and a privacy fenced yard. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. have any available units?
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. have?
Some of 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. offer parking?
No, 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 SW Parkridge Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
