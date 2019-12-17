4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.

Amenities

Spacious 2 story house on large corner lot - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is on a large corner lot. This 2 story house has ceiling fans, fireplace, 2 living areas, breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, covered patio, shed and a privacy fenced yard. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.



Capuccio Dream Homes Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

580-353-7326



