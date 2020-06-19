Amenities

4022 NW Ozmun Ave. Unit B Available 07/13/20 Close to Fort Sill, large laundry room - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with a 2 car garage that is located close to Fort Sill right off Rogers Lane. This townhouse has ceiling fans, a fireplace, a refrigerator, a stove, a dishwasher, washer and dryer connections, central heat and air and a privacy fenced yard. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active military will receive refund of application fee if approved and enter into a rental agreement.



