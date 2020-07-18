All apartments in Lawton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3706 NE Fieldcrest

3706 Northeast Fieldcrest Drive · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3706 Northeast Fieldcrest Drive, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3706 NE Fieldcrest · Avail. Aug 14

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
3706 NE Fieldcrest Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Eastlake Addition! Pets are Negotiable with Homeowner Approval! - 3 large bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage, beautiful granite fireplace, huge living area , kitchen and formal dining, breakfast bar, The interior has beautiful granite through out, upgraded stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, above-hood microwave, stove), wood blinds thru-out the home, security system (tenant responsible for activating and the monthly service )The exterior features are a sprinkler system, French drain and storage shed; fenced backyard. Pets are negotiable.

(RLNE2658265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 NE Fieldcrest have any available units?
3706 NE Fieldcrest has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 NE Fieldcrest have?
Some of 3706 NE Fieldcrest's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 NE Fieldcrest currently offering any rent specials?
3706 NE Fieldcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 NE Fieldcrest pet-friendly?
No, 3706 NE Fieldcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 3706 NE Fieldcrest offer parking?
Yes, 3706 NE Fieldcrest offers parking.
Does 3706 NE Fieldcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 NE Fieldcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 NE Fieldcrest have a pool?
No, 3706 NE Fieldcrest does not have a pool.
Does 3706 NE Fieldcrest have accessible units?
No, 3706 NE Fieldcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 NE Fieldcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 NE Fieldcrest has units with dishwashers.
