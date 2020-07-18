Amenities
3706 NE Fieldcrest Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Eastlake Addition! Pets are Negotiable with Homeowner Approval! - 3 large bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage, beautiful granite fireplace, huge living area , kitchen and formal dining, breakfast bar, The interior has beautiful granite through out, upgraded stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, above-hood microwave, stove), wood blinds thru-out the home, security system (tenant responsible for activating and the monthly service )The exterior features are a sprinkler system, French drain and storage shed; fenced backyard. Pets are negotiable.
(RLNE2658265)